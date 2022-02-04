Ladies Bonspiel later this month at Morinville Curling Club

by Stephen Dafoe

“It’s a Circus” is the theme of this year’s Morinville Curling Club Ladies Bonspiel, taking place at the club on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26.

The 4-player team event has traditionally drawn a lot of players and a lot of interesting costumes to the ice for the two-day bonspiel.

Organizers are expecting the same again this year.

“Ladies, it’s time to let loose and have some fun! The ladies bonspiel is always an amazing time,” said Morinville Curling Club President Kayla Clelland. “You do not have to be a professional curler to come out for a weekend of laughs, great conversations and, best of all, getting some well-deserved ice time in before the season is over. Plus, who doesn’t love to dress up? Come out for an unforgettable weekend.”

Registration for the Ladies Bonspiel is $60 per person, and the fee includes dinner and entertainment on Saturday night.

The deadline for registration is Friday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. Those interested in participating can register in person at the Morinville Curling Club or online at Morinville.curling.io.

