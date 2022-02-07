Morinville Jets headed to playoffs

The Morinville Junior B Jets wrapped up their 2021-2022 Capital Junior Hockey Season with a road game against the Strathcona Bruins. That outing resulted in a 4-0 win for the Jets, and another two points in the CJHL standings.

Much of Sunday afternoon’s victory was earned in the opening frame with Kye Buchanan, Dylan McFatridge, and Mitchell Verenka each earning one to give the Jets a healthy 3-0 lead heading into what would be a scoreless and penalty-heavy second period for the Bruins. The final frame saw Blake Sydlowski pick up the Jets’ fourth and final goal.

Sunday’s win brought the Jets’ regular season to a close with a solid 24-12-2 record, two points behind the Merchants and three points behind the Beverly Warriors, both of whom have one game left to play as of this writing.

“Based on tiebreakers Morinville Jets will play Spruce Grove in [the] first round of playoffs,” said Jets President Brent Melville in a comment on the club’s Wednesday win over the Red Wings.

Morinville News will provide an update on the Morinville Jets playoffs opening series as soon as they are available.

sports shorts are compiled by Stephen Dafoe

You can follow the Morinville Kings playoffs on the CJHL website.