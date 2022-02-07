Mixed results for Sturgeon U18 AA Sting this weekend

It was a win and a loss for the 17-4-6 Sturgeon U18 AA Sting bringing them to a 17-4-6 record and top spot in the Global Health Imports Division.
The Sturgeon U18 AA Sting plays another two games this weekend, a home game against the Sherwood Park Oilers on Friday night at 7 p.m. and a second weekend home game against the Camrose Vikings Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Friday night’s home game against the St. Albert Crusaders was clearly not the result the team wanted, a 6-1 loss to start the weekend. The Sting found themselves trailing 3-0 after one, and double that tally after two. Although the Sting kept the Crusaders off the board for the final 20, Declan Dika’s mid-period goal was too little to turn the tide.
Sunday, however, was a different matter entirely. The Sting emerged with a 6-4 victory over the KC Colts. Trailing 2-1 after one, the Sting flipped it to 4-2 after two. The final frame saw both clubs ripple the mesh twice each to end the day 6-4.
Dika lead scoring for the Sting in Sunday’s game with two goals. Kaden Kinjerski, Caleb Young, Ethan de Champlain, and Riley Enns contributed a goal apiece to built the win.
