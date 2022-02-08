Albertans invited to send Platinum Jubilee greetings to the Queen

The Legislative Assembly of Alberta is inviting Albertans to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations by composing congratulatory messages for Queen Elizabeth II and by sharing original artwork, photos, videos or memories related to the Royal Family on the Legislative Assembly’s website at assembly.ab.ca.

The Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Elizabeth ascended to the throne was on Feb. 6 with the passing of her father King George VI. Elizabeth was crowned Queen on June 2, 1953.

“Many Albertans share a deep connection and admiration for the British monarchy,” said Honourable Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, in a media release Monday. “I invite Albertans to join the Legislative Assembly in celebrating the unparalleled 70-year reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada, by sharing congratulatory messages or personal stories and photos of their favourite memories related to the Royal Family.”

In addition to the website, messages and images may also be submitted on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #ABLegJubilee.

The Legislative Assembly plans to feature a selection of submissions online and in a video presentation to be unveiled later this year.

