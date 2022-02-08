Food: Healthy cupcakes for a colourful snack

(NC) Tired of the usual salads and avocado toast? Try adding some Latin American twists to your table. This exciting recipe is sure to remind you of your last holiday — it’s a healthy bite combining the creaminess of avocados from Mexico with the energizing flavours of a piña colada. It’ll level up your snack time and brighten up even the greyest day.

Piña Colada Cupcakes

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

Cupcakes

• 375 mL (1½ cups) all-purpose flour

• 10 mL (2 tsp.) baking powder

• A pinch of salt

• 2 eggs

• 160 mL (2/3 cup) sugar

• 180 mL (¾ cup) vegetable oil

• 1 avocado from Mexico, peeled, pitted and pureed

• Zest of 1 lime

• 180 mL (3/4 cup) milk

Frosting

• 225 g (½ lb.) cream cheese

• 60 mL (¼ cup) coconut cream (careful, not coconut milk!)

• 250 mL (1 cup) icing sugar

Optional garnish: Toasted coconut flakes, grilled pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries.

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Sift flour into bowl with baking powder and salt. Set aside.

2. Beat eggs and sugar together with a mixer. While stirring, drizzle in oil until mixture is smooth. Add avocado from Mexico puree and lime zest. Add flour and milk alternately.

3. Pour cupcake batter into 12 paper cupcake moulds and bake for about 20 minutes.

4. Combine cream cheese, coconut cream and icing sugar with a mixer.

5. Once cupcakes are baked and have completely cooled, pipe frosting with a pastry bag, sprinkle with toasted coconut and garnish with grilled pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries.

Tip: If you don’t have a pastry bag, cut parchment paper to create a triangle shape. Tightly roll into a cone shape. Pour in icing mixture and push towards the bottom. Bend the end to close cone properly. Cut the tip at an angle and you’re ready to frost your cupcakes like a pro.

