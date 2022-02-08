Morinville ‘s LAV III Monument Program Receives $125,000 CFEP Grant

To hear this LAV III article, click the media player below.

The Rotary Club of Morinville’s LAV III (Light Armoured Vehicle) project will benefit from an additional $125,000 in funding through the province’s Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP).

The Rotary has been working for several years on the LAV III Monument Program, which recognizes the service and sacrifice of the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan by providing LAV IIIs to qualifying communities throughout Canada. The LAV IIIs are constructed from retired LAV III parts.

The Morinville project is one of only five LAV III monuments in Alberta.

“The Rotary Club of Morinville is honoured to receive the CFEP grant for the LAV III project on behalf of all of our partners and sponsors,” said Morinville Rotary Club co-chair Gord Putman in a Town media release Tuesday. “This project will be a legacy for our region that will honour the sacrifices of all members of the Canadian military, past, present and future and their families. We are grateful to the Province of Alberta for their support of the project through this grant.”

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, himself a Rotarian, said the Town is proud to work with the Rotary Club of Morinville to provide a location for this monument in the community.

“This regional installation will be [a] destination for military personnel, school groups and visitors to learn more about the impact and role of the military in our community,” Boersma said.

The Rotary Club is active in fundraising for the project and has for some time, and are close to achieving their goal for the project.

Job Advertisement

The LAV III monument will be located on the grounds of the Morinville Leisure Centre.

The project has been in the works since early 2016, originally scheduled to be located on Town Land near the pump house near East Boundary Road.

To learn more about the project and how you can support it please visit our website at morinvillelav.com

Read More Morinville News here.