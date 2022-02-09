Letter: St. Jean Baptiste Parish updating community on building plans this weekend

St. Jean Baptiste Parish is welcoming all parishioners and community members to attend this weekend’s Masses on Saturday, Feb 12th at 5 p.m. and Feb 13th at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Elementary School gym (9717 Morinville Drive).

Following each mass there with be an Open House to meet our building committee members along with the release of survey results and the delivery schedule for the new church.

During this time, we are also accepting donations of non-perishable food items for our local food bank.

Thank you for your support!

St. Jean Baptiste Parish