Town provides update on REP removal at Leisure and Cultural Centres

submitted by the Town of Morinville

Late yesterday afternoon, the Government of Alberta announced a gradual lifting of public health measures as the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Beginning at 11:59 p.m. yesterday, Alberta has moved to step one of a three-step approach.

Step one will include the end of the Restriction Exemption Program, along with most associated restrictions. The Restriction Exemption Program (REP) will be removed effective today at both the Morinville Leisure Centre and Morinville Community Cultural Centre, with the following requirements still in place:

Adult and youth sport, fitness and performance activities: Indoor group classes, training, and competitions are permitted, but participants are required to: screen for symptoms No masking is required while engaging in physical activity, only screening for symptoms.

Masking is mandatory in all indoor public spaces, workplaces, and places of worship. However, mandatory masking requirements removed for: children 12 and under in all settings as of February 14 children and youth in schools for any age as of February 14

In the specific settings where a mask is required, anyone unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition will require a medical exception letter from an authorized health professional

Food and drink consumption in seated audience settings or during intermissions can resume.

We will continue to message updates and the impacts on Morinville facilities as they become available.

Information from the province regarding additional details on all restrictions and measures in place will be available at: alberta.ca/CovidMeasures