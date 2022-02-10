Morinville’s Snowman Festival set to launch Family Day weekend

submitted by Town of Morinville

Embrace winter and connect with your family during our annual Snowman Festival taking place from February 19 to 21. This three-day event, which is a celebration of family, community, and all things winter, is brought to you by the Town of Morinville and many incredible community partners.

Some of the fun-filled weekend activities include the Family Fun Zone, with free family games and craft takeaway bags, a Snow Art & Sculpture Building Contest, great giveaways, free hot chocolate, and free maple taffy – all on Saturday afternoon. This event will take place behind the new Outdoor Multi-Sport Facility in the Ray McDonald sports fields. Residents are also encouraged to participate in the Virtual Snow Sculpture contest running from February 11 to February 25. Always a collaborative effort, the financial, in-kind, and volunteer support from Arctic Therm, Bird Construction, Conan Coffee N’ Cones, Morinville Community Library, Re/Max & Area Associates, St. John Ambulance, and The French-Canadian Association of Alberta (ACFA) allow us to deliver this free programming to residents and visitors.

Back by popular demand, we are hosting a hybrid screening of the movie Smallfoot courtesy of Putnam Law LLP. Families are welcome to join us in person on Sunday, February 20 at 2 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre, or watch from the comfort of their home, in either English or French. Registration is required. Because of a donation from Morinville Sobeys, all moviegoers will receive free popcorn and beverages.

On Monday, February 21, Champion Petfoods is sponsoring a free afternoon Family Glow Skate Party at the Morinville Leisure Centre (MLC), complete with a glow giveaway. This is a slight adjustment due to warm weather impacting the integrity of the outdoor rink. Bring your skates and helmet to the MLC and come for a fun skate in a glow-in-the-dark environment. To cap off the weekend, we’re encouraging everyone to “Unplug to Connect” on Family Day (February 21). This movement encourages families to disconnect from electronics and reconnect with family. To increase participation, residents are asked to share their stories afterward on social media using the hashtag #MorinvilleUnplugged. They can also test their luck by entering the Unplug to Connect Contest for a chance to win a candid family mini session from Silverlight Studios Photography.

“Because of the support of sponsors, community groups, and volunteers the Snowman Festival has continued to grow. We’re grateful to work together to continue offering free, quality family programming,” said Ryan Telfer, Events & Culture Coordinator.

For complete festival details including the full schedule and times, visit www.morinville.ca.