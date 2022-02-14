Morinville Kings’ playoff season comes to a close

The Morinville Kings’ 2022 North Central Hockey League playoff season has come to a close.

The Kings dropped their third straight game in a best-of-five opening series against the Westlock Warriors Saturday night on home ice.

After losing 5-4 and 6-4 to Westlock on Feb. 4 and 5, the Kings needed Saturday’s game to stay alive. Sadly, that was not to be and the Kings fell 8-3.

The Kings started strong in the first period, leading 2-0 by the mid-point, but Westlock answered back with a pair to see the game tied 2-2 after one.

The middle frame belonged to the Warriors, with another three on the board to end the period 5.2.

Another three to the Kings’ one in the final 20 minutes sealed Morinville’s fate.

sports shorts are compiled by Stephen Dafoe

