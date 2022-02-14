U18 AA Sturgeon Sting see a win and a loss over weekend

The Sturgeon U18 Sting were up one and down one over the weekend.

The club started the weekend on home ice, dropping a close game to the Sherwood Park Oilers 4-3. In that game, the Sting trailed the Oilers 2-1 after one, and 4-2 after two. In an effort to reverse their fortunes, the Sting continued to plug away, picking up one more goal in the second half of the final frame.

Sunday was a better result at home against the Camrose Vikings. In that outing, the Sting took the game 4-1. After Riley Enns gave the Sting a goal, the club lead the game 1-0, but a scoreless second period had both sides tied 1-1. The final frame belonged to the Sting with a goal apiece from Emmit Boucher, Ethan de Champlain, and Beckett Perrott to bring the victory 4-1.

The win and loss bring the Sting to 18-5-6 this season. They currently sit in first place int he Global Health Imports division.

The Sting have one game over the Family Day weekend, a Sunday home-ice game against the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers at 4:30 p.m.

sports shorts are compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Read More Morinville Sports Articles

You can follow the Sturgeon Sting on the NAHL website.