Food: Juicy rib recipe that’s actually good for you

(NC) Eating healthier doesn’t mean giving up on your favourites — even ones you would never think could be made into something good for you.

Take this finger-licking-good recipe for Korean-style short ribs, which is low in sodium and could fit a kidney-friendly diet. It’s made by chef Kris Gaudet for the Kidney Community Kitchen, a Kidney Foundation website that offers tasty recipes, tips and expert advice on how to make cooking fun again, even if you have restrictions in your diet.

If you’re looking to cut back on beef, you can substitute pork tavern ribs, pork side ribs or pork back ribs. Whatever meat you choose, serve with steamed jasmine or basmati rice and enjoy.

Korean-style Short Ribs

Prep time: 12-24 hours

Cook time: 3 hours

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

• 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

• 2 tbsp white vinegar

• 2 tbsp granulated sugar

• 1 tbsp Sriracha sauce

• 1 tsp ground black pepper

• ½ yellow onion, finely chopped

• ½ bunch green onions, thinly sliced

• 4-6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 ½ lbs beef short ribs

• ½ cup water

Directions:

1. In large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, water, vinegars, sugar, Sriracha and pepper. Add onion, green onion and garlic. Stir to combine.

2. Add short ribs to a resealable plastic bag and coat with marinade. Remove as much air from bag as possible to get a tight seal. Let marinade for at least 12 hours; 24 hours would be preferable.

3. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Remove ribs from marinade and remove onions and garlic left on ribs.

4. Wrap ribs in tinfoil and bake at 250°F for three hours. Unwrap and serve.

Find more recipes like this juicy rib recipe at kidneycommunitykitchen.ca.

