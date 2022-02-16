Morinville Town Council Appoints Michelle Hay as Interim CAO

submitted by Town of Morinville

At a Special Meeting of Council, held on February 15, 2022, Morinville Town Council voted to appoint Michelle Hay, General Manager of Administrative Services as Interim Chief Administrative Officer, effective February 19, 2022.

Ms. Hay joined the Town of Morinville executive leadership team in April 2021. Through her portfolio, she has demonstrated experience in municipal administration and is committed to the planning, delivery, and advocacy for responsive and innovative services that help individuals and business owners in Town.

Prior to joining the Town of Morinville, Ms. Hay was the Director of Government Relations & Corporate Planning Strategy for the City of Leduc, where she was responsible for overseeing and leading the development of strategy and direction on all matters pertaining to regional collaboration, advocacy, government relations, corporate planning, corporate performance and regional initiatives.

“We are very pleased that Ms. Hay has accepted the interim CAO position. She is an experienced municipal leader and will serve the Town of Morinville well,” says Mayor Boersma. “Council is confident and very appreciative of Ms. Hay’s ability to lead the organization during this recruitment process.”

Ms. Hay will continue in the interim role until the Town of Morinville concludes its recruitment activities and a new CAO is in place.