How to protect yourself from fraudsters targeting seniors

(NC) From telephone calls to suspicious emails or text messages, fraudsters take advantage of the pandemic to prey on consumers’ fears, often targeting seniors. But, like the old saying goes, “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

It’s important to be very cautious when receiving any kind of message that appears to be from a bank or financial service asking for personal or financial information. No matter how official it may look, Canadian banks do not ask for this kind of information by email or text. Staying in touch with your local branch is a safe way to verify your concerns.

If you suspect that a call, email or text is not legitimate, call your branch and let them know.

Here are some tips from the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada on what else you can do if you think you may have been the target of financial fraud:

• Change your online banking and email account passwords.

• Ask the bank to place a fraud alert on your account.

• Review credit card and bank statements for unknown charges or ask a trusted loved one to do so.

• Order a free credit report and carefully check for anything unusual.

• Contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Find more information and resources to protect yourself at canada.ca/money.