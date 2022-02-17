Property assessment notices in the mail to allow time for review, Town says

Property assessment notices are on the way

The Town of Morinville says 4,000 property assessment notices were mailed out to property owners this week to allow residents time to review ahead of the Apr. 25 deadline for assessment complaints.

In a release sent to local media on Thursday morning, the Town of Morinville says the property assessments are integral to the property tax process because it helps determine what each Morinville property owner will pay in taxes to support the Town’s operating budget.

“Municipal property taxes are based both on the rate set by Council in support of the Town’s annual budget and the assessed value of your property. It’s therefore important for residents and business owners to know and understand assessed values given the connection to property taxes, and to work with our assessor if there are any concerns,” said Travis Nosko, Manager, Financial Services in Thursday’s release. “Issuing assessment notices well in advance of property tax notices affords Town Administration time to work with the assessor to address any resident concerns before tax notices are distributed.”

The Town says the assessed value is based on typical market conditions as of July 1 and the conditions of the property as of December 31 of the previous year.

Once property owners receive the assessment notice, the Town recommends reviewing it to confirm the accuracy of the notice by reviewing the details on the assessment notice, checking what makes up the property’s assessed value, and comparing it to similar properties in the neighbourhood. Residents can compare their property to others through the Geographical Information Systems (GIS) map on the Town website.

Council approved an interim budget on Dec. 8, 2021. The full budget must be approved by Mar. 31, and at this point, no decisions on a tax increase have been made.

The Town recommends talking to the assessor should they have a dispute with the assessed value prior to Apr. 25, the assessment complaint deadline. The Town of Morinville Assessor can be reached at 780-939-3310.

Tax Notices will follow at the end of May with payment due by June 30, 2022.

