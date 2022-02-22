Jets and Warriors series tied at a game apiece

The Morinville Jets and Beverly Warriors sit at a game apiece in the best-of-five playoff quarterfinals. The Jets were defeated 8-5 Friday night in the opener but rebounded Sunday night at home to take the contest 5-3.

The Jets and Warriors ended the regular season 2-2 with the Jets bookending their four games with wins and Beverly, taking the two in between.

Friday started with a 2-1 lead for the Morinville Jets, but the middle frame ended with Morinville trailing 4-3. The last 20 minutes saw Beverly scoring by a margin of four to the Jets two to end the game 8-5 in their favour.

Sunday was a different result. Tied 1-1 after 20, the Jets trailed 3-1 after the second period. But a final frame rally from the Jets kept Beverly off the board and gave Morinville another four goals in the final half of the period with the last two goals coming in at 1:20 and nine seconds remaining.

Game three of the series takes place at Clairview Arena in Edmonton on Wednesday night at 8 p.m., and game four will be in Morinville On Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. A fifth and final game, if needed will take place back in Edmonton Sunday, Feb. 27.

CJHL Playoff Schedule

