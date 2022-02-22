Food: A veggie twist on a family favourite

(NC) Want a healthier twist on a takeout favourite? Try this nutritious and delicious spin with cauliflower pizza, for those nights when you want a treat that’s as good for you as it tastes.

This kidney-friendly pie is perfect for those looking to limit their intake of sodium and phosphorus. It was developed by dietitian Hanna Kim for the Kidney Community Kitchen, a Kidney Foundation website that offers tasty recipes, tips and expert advice on how to make cooking fun, even if you have restrictions in your diet.

Try this pizza to prove cooking on a kidney diet doesn’t have to be boring.

Roasted Red Bell Pepper Cauliflower Pizza

Prep time: 20

Cook time: 30

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

• ½ head of cauliflower, stalk removed

• ¼ cup grated parmesan

• 1 tsp turmeric

• 1 tsp Italian seasoning

• ¼ tsp of salt

• 1 egg

• ½ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

• 2 red bell peppers

• 1 tbsp of olive oil + 1 tsp for drizzling on peppers and garlic

• 2-3 garlic cloves with peel

• 5 sprigs fresh basil

• 1 tsp cornstarch (or potato starch)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Wash and pat dry the bell peppers and place them and the unpeeled garlic cloves (this prevents the garlic from burning) on a baking sheet.

2. Drizzle on 1 tsp of oil and a dash of salt, then bake peppers and garlic for 30 minutes on the top rack until peppers look soft and brown.

3. While peppers bake, pulse cauliflower in food processor until it’s crumbly and a rice-like texture.

4. Line baking sheet with parchment paper, then spread riced cauliflower in a single layer and bake for 15 minutes in the same oven, on the rack below the bell peppers and garlic.

5. Check on peppers and garlic. Take out of the oven once ready and let cool for 10 minutes.

6. Peel and trim stems off peppers and peel garlic. Add peppers, garlic, olive oil and cornstarch to food processor and run on high speed until mixture is finely pureed and smooth.

7. In a small pot, stir bell pepper sauce for 10 to 15 minutes on low heat until the sauce thickens; set aside.

8. Take cauliflower out of oven. After it cools, transfer to a clean cheesecloth or dishtowel. Squeeze out excess moisture and discard water.

9. In a large bowl, add riced cauliflower, spices, parmesan, salt and egg. Mix well.

10. Press dough into a circle onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper at ¼-inch thickness.

11. Bake for 30 minutes at 400°F until golden. Flip crust over and bake again for 10 more minutes.

12. Remove from oven and add roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella and basil. Bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes until cheese melts.

Find more recipes like this Cauliflower Pizza recipe at kidneycommunitykitchen.ca.

