Eat Well Program helps residents stretch their food dollars

Eat Well Program next deadline Mar. 4

The Eat Well Program, a partnership between Morinville Sobeys and Morinville’s Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) looks to help residents balance food costs each month with quality meats, vegetables and fruits.

Through the initiative, Morinville residents can pre-order baskets of food with quality meats, vegetables and fruits at the cost of $30 per basket.

“Eat Well Program is a partnership between Sobeys and FCSS and is open to everyone because we are all struggling with the rise in overall costs and for many no increase in income,” said FCSS Coordinator Melonie Lubemsky. “The fixed cost allows residents an opportunity to purchase one or more baskets that will help with their overall monthly food costs.”

Lubemsky said although the program is not big, it is an impactful one where registration is full each month. “What has also happened with this program is a bit of a pay it forward as we have residents from the community purchasing a basket and donating to families in more need. These recipient families are chosen from the open files of our Community Social Navigator so that they reach the families most in need that month.”

Shaun Thompson, franchise owner of Morinville Sobeys said the store is pleased to participate.

“Susie And I were excited to be part of the eat well basket program. Kim Mills from FCSS approached us, and we liked the idea of putting together a quality basket of food,” Thompson said. “We feel they deliver good portions of fresh fruit, veggies and also servings of meat for an affordable price. We believe in the spirit of community and bringing Eat Well box forward with good food at an affordable price.”

The deadline for pre-ordering the next round of Eat Well program baskets is Friday, Mar. 4. Pick up will be on Mar. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Those interested can register online, by phone at 780-939-7833 or in person at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

article compiled by Stephen Dafoe

