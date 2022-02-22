Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane Lloyd takes on PM in House of Commons

The House of Commons met on Monday to debate and vote on the Emergencies Act, used for the first time in Canada this past week.
Although the Liberals had invoked the act before the weekend, they had but seven days to call a vote in the House to approve the act. That vote passed 185 to 151, with the Liberals NDP and Greens in support and the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois opposed.
Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane Lloyd was among those who opposed the vote, posting on Facebook, “I am voting against the Emergencies Act. This is a massive overreach of government power. I will continue to fight this in the House of Commons. Are you with me?”
The post was attached to a video of Lloyd debating in the House, stating the invocation of the Act earlier in the week was a significant moment in Canadian history and not one the government should be pleased about.
Earlier in the week, MP Lloyd took a run at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the PM said Conservative Party members who had sympathy for the Trucker protestors stood with people who wave Swastikas and Confederate flags.
“We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get to their jobs, to be able to get their lives back. These illegal protests need to stop, and they will,” Trudeau said in response to Thornhill Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, who was calling out the prime minister for what she saw as divisive rhetoric.
MP Dane Lloyd, noting that MP Lantsman is Jewish, said he had never seen such “shameful and dishonourable remarks” coming from Trudeau.
Lloyd demanded the prime minister apologize for the remark three times. House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota chastised the PM, stating all MPs, including the PM, should not use inflammatory language.
The video of the exchange is on Lloyd’s Facebook page.
The Emergencies Act will remain in place for 30 days from its invocation on Feb. 14. The matter was being debated in the Senate on Tuesday.
article compiled by Stephen Dafoe
