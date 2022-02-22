Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane Lloyd takes on PM in House of Commons

The House of Commons met on Monday to debate and vote on the Emergencies Act, used for the first time in Canada this past week.

Although the Liberals had invoked the act before the weekend, they had but seven days to call a vote in the House to approve the act. That vote passed 185 to 151, with the Liberals NDP and Greens in support and the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois opposed.

Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane Lloyd was among those who opposed the vote, posting on Facebook, “I am voting against the Emergencies Act. This is a massive overreach of government power. I will continue to fight this in the House of Commons. Are you with me?”

The post was attached to a video of Lloyd debating in the House, stating the invocation of the Act earlier in the week was a significant moment in Canadian history and not one the government should be pleased about.

The video of Lloyd’s debate is on his Facebook page.