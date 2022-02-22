Sturgeon U18 AA Sting defeat Fort Saskatchewan Rangers

As the 2021-2022 NAHL comes to a close, the Sturgeon U18 AA Sting are looking for all the points they can get, and the weekend provided them with another pair of points after defeating the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers 7-2.

The Sting led the opening frame 2-1 with contributions from William Kinsella and Ethan de Champlain.

The next 20 minutes saw Bradon Maio pocket one for the Sting to increase their tally to 3-1.

What may have been a slow period for goals in the middle frame was well compensated for in the last with Kinsella and De Champlain grabbing their second goals of the game. That was followed by contributions from Ryan Rivard and Emmitt Bucher to give the Sting a 7-2 win.

With two games left in the regular season, the Sting sit in second place in the Global Health Imports Division with a 19-5-6 record. They are tied for points with the Oil Kings but have one less win and one more game.

The Sting takes to the ice at home this weekend for a Saturday night matchup against the Lakeland Panthers at 5 p.m.

Their final game of the regular season is Sunday, Mar. 6 at 10 a.m. against the NEBC Yukon Trackers.

NAHL Standings

