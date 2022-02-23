Town of Morinville and CUPE Local 2426 Ratify New Collective Agreement

The Town of Morinville and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2426 have reached a new collective agreement.

The four-year contract is retroactive to January 1, 2021, and will provide wage increases to all classifications in the following amounts:

• 2021- 0%

• 2022 – Lump Sum Payment of up to $750

• 2023 – 1.5%

• 2024 – 2.25%

“Council is pleased that Administration and CUPE Local 2426 were able to reach an agreement that reflects the current economic conditions, as well as the Town’s financial capacity,” says Mayor Simon Boersma. “Our staff recognize the importance of serving the community and by providing valued services relied on by residents each and every day.”

Kevin Hittinger, President of CUPE Local 2426 said they were thankful of the Town’s approach to bargaining and problem-solving efforts.

“This deal provides labour stability during uncertain times and allows us to carry on providing the excellent public service the town strives for,” he said.

submitted by Town of Morinville