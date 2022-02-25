Morinville Jets lead quarter-finals 2-1

The Morinville Jets 5-1 win over the Beverly Warriors Wednesday night give the club a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Capital Junior Hockey League quarter-finals series.

The Jets started the series last Friday night with an 8-5 loss but rallied on Sunday night to take down the Warriors 5-3.

Wednesday night’s game saw the Jets lead the first 20 minutes 2-0 and build that to a 3-1 lead after two. The final frame gave the Jets another pair of goals to end the day 5-1.

The Jets will play game four at home Saturday night at 8 p.m. A win will give them the series, a loss will put them on the road for the fifth and final game Sunday at 8 p.m.