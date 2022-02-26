Alberta lifting most remaining health restrictions Mar. 1

Restrictions lifting Mar. 1



Citing declining hospitalizations and healthcare system pressures, the Government of Alberta will move to Step 2 of its “path back to normal” starting Mar. 1.

Effective March 1, Alberta will end limits on social gatherings, capacity limits for large venues, remaining school requirements, screening of youth for activities, the mandatory work-from-home order and public masking requirements except in high-risk settings.

“Over the last three weeks, cases and hospitalizations have continued to drop as we have started lifting restrictions,”” Premier Jason Kenney said in a media release Saturday. “This promising trend puts Alberta in a position to safely remove the majority of remaining public health measures. This is a good day for Albertans as we get another step closer to getting back to normal.”

Masking requirements will remain in high-risk, including at AHS facilities, continuing care centres and on public transit.

Isolation will also remain mandatory for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result until Step 3.

Step two

Effective March 1:

Remaining provincial school requirements (including cohorting) will be removed.

Screening prior to youth activities will no longer be required.

Capacity limits will be lifted for all venues.

Limits on social gatherings will be removed.

The provincial mask mandate will be lifted in most settings. However, masking will still be required in high-risk settings, including on public transit, at Alberta Health Services-operated and contracted facilities and all continuing care settings.

Restrictions on interactive activities, liquor service and operating hours will be lifted

Mandatory work-from-home requirements will be removed.

Step three

To be determined based on hospitalization rates continuing to trend downwards.

COVID-19-specific measures in continuing care and acute care settings and on public transit will be removed.

Mandatory isolation becomes a recommendation only.

Additional details on all restrictions and measures in place are available at alberta.ca/CovidMeasures.

