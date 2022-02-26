Morinville RCMP on scene of potential pedestrian hit and run fatality

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are currently on scene of a potential pedestrian hit and run fatality on Hwy 28 1 km North of the Anthony Henday. RCMP anticipate remaining on scene for several hours while they investigate the circumstances of this tragic incident. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction and RCMP are asking people to avoid the area.

RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident which occurred in the early morning hours.

Information about the deceased will not be released until Next of Kin notification has been completed.

If you have any information, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.