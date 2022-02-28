Sturgeon U18 AA Sting take another weekend win

The Sturgeon U18 AA STing had another one-game weekend this past weekend with a road trip to play the Lakeland Panthers. That journey resulted in a 7-5 victory.

The Sting started strong with a 5-0 opening period lead built with bookend goals from Ethan de Champlain and single goal contributions from Declan Dika, William Kinsella and Ryan Rivard.

Although the Panthers came back with three goals in the middle frame, the Sting’s two from Riley Enns and Jamie Visser kept the margin wide enough to cause some worry for Lakeland.

With a 7-3 lead at the top of the third, the Sting were kept off the board for the final 20 minutes, but Lakeland’s last two goals were too little to change the tide.

The Sting currently sits in second place in the Global Health Imports Division with a 20-5-6 record.

The Sting will play their final regular-season game at home Sunday morning at 10 a.m. against the NEBC Yukon Trackers.