Letter: St Albert Interfaith Connections International Women’s Day 2022

St. Albert Interfaith Connections warmly invites you to celebrate International Women’s Day.

In this family-friendly observance you will be treated to stories, songs, and presentations all woven together to inform, delight, and inspire.

We will highlight the importance of the advancement of women in the journey towards equality and world peace, reflect on barriers they still face, and be inspired by their strength, resilience, love and perseverance.

“The world of humanity is possessed of two wings: the male and the female. So long as these two wings are not equivalent in strength, the bird will not fly.”

Achieving equality is good for all of humanity; when women advance, men advance and all levels of society benefit!

When women rise, everyone rises with them!

WOMEN: Givers of Life, Carriers of Tradition, Harbingers of Equality and Peace

Sunday, March 13, 2022

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM MDT

Location: Online event

Register at eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/st-albert-interfaith-connections-international-womens-day-2022-tickets-269895493687

We would love to have you join us!

St Albert Interfaith Connections