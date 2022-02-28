Morinville Curling Club hosts Ladies Bonspiel over the weekend

photos by Lucie Roy The 2022 Ladies Bonspiel sponsored by Remax Realty- Linda Getzlaf was held Friday and Saturday at the Morinville Curling Club.

The theme this year was “It’s a Circus.”

On the ice one could see costumes of tigers, elephants, ringmasters, clowns, foods and drinks had at a circus and more.

The A winners, dressed up as elephants, Donna Dubord, Chelsey McCagherty, Amy Neumann and Tanya Mercer.

The B winners dressed up as a hot dog, cola, popcorn and cotton candy, Corina MacArthur, Joanne Doonanco, Eileen Harrison and Karen Lavallee.

The C winners, with photos courtesy of Lisa St- Onge was Jeannette Bilodeau, Jennifer Wiley, Purdy Wallace and Abby Sentes.

The D winners were Brenda McCubbin, Lisa St. Onge, Sandra Boisvert and Sherry Vaughan.

The Hutchings team. with Nadia Hutchings, Kristine McKinnon, Alyssa Hutchings and Kurstyn Cappis.

The Webster team. with Michelle Bourke, Karen Ewanchuk, Lauree Pohl and Shara Webster.

The Thimer Team with Jodie Lyons, Jay Thimer, Shauna McCollum and Michelle Gillespie.

The Weisbeck team. with Alison Weisbeck, Adrienne Lorway, Andrea Reid and Roberta Babcock.