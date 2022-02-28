Morinville Jets take quarter-finals round

After sweeping the qualifying round of Capital Junior Hockey League 2022 playoffs against the Spruce Grove Regals in two straight, the Morinville Jets bounced back from an opening game loss to defeat the Beverly Warriors over the next three games to take the best-of-five series 3-1.

That last effort took place on Saturday night, with the Morinville Jets defeating the Warriors 3-1.

Saturday night’s game was evenly matched in scoring opportunities at 24-22 in Beverly’s favour. The Jets built from a 1-0 first period lead to end the middle frame leading 2-1. The Jets kept Beverly scoreless in the third period while pocketing one midway through.

Thus far in the playoffs, Morinville Jet Graeme Hampton leads with 14 points, consisting of five goals and nine assists. Fellow Jet is also in the top five scorers with five goals.

The Jets will now move on from the quarter-finals to the best-of-seven semi-finals round.

