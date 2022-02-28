Province ends Russian liquor sales to province’s stores

Following a directive from the government Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) say it is not accepting new stock of Russian-made liquor products and will not sell any of its current stock to retailers.

“Alberta stands in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and we will support those fighting against tyranny any way we can,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release over the weekend. “Thank you to AGLC and all of Alberta’s licensed liquor retailers for taking these steps to stand on the side of freedom and democracy. I encourage all Albertans to do what they can to support Ukraine by making a donation or supporting some of the many Ukrainian-Canadian-owned businesses in the province.”

In addition to the AGLC move, the UCP government has committed $1-million to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal that has been organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canada Ukraine Foundation to help coordinate and deliver much-needed humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

To donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, please visit cufoundation.ca.