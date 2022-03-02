Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Tracy Reaume sent us some shots of two foxes in the Sunshine area.

Joanne Maurier sent us this cool shot taken on holiday while she was on her way to play pickleball in Casa Grande Arizona.

For Shrove Tuesday the Rendez-Vous Centre was open until 6.30 pm. with pancakes and sausages cooked by members of the Knights of Columbus with assistance from members of the Rendez-Vous Centre. Frank and Margaret Koening, Ernie Wulff and Rita Hebert were at the Centre enjoying their meal. – Lucie Roy Photo

The 2022 Ladies Bonspiel, sponsored by Linda Getzlaf was held Friday and Saturday at the Morinville Curling Club. – Lucie Roy Photos