Jets drop semi-final opener to Beaumont in tight game

by Stephen Dafoe

Wednesday night’s semi-final series opener between the Morinville Jets and the Beaumont Chiefs was not the outcome the Jets could hope for, but they also lost the opener of quarter-finals before sweeping the series in the next three games.

The Jets fell 5-4 in an extremely close game throughout. Tied 3-3 after one, the Chiefs picked up a powerplay goal in the middle frame to lead 4-3 heading into the last period. Graeme Hampton, who leads the league in playoff goals, seized on a powerplay opportunity to even the score 4-4. However, Beaumont broke that tie with 4:27 left in the game, and that is where the score remained.

Game two is on the road Friday night at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a return to Morinville for the third game in the series Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.