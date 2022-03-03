Signature Stackburgers now available at Morinville DQ

Dairy Queen Canada released its new line of Signature Stackburgers earlier this week, and the restaurant chain says they are the first of their competitors to launch an entire burger menu all at once.

The line is available in 1/3-pound doubles and 1/2-pound triples, and DQ says the 100 per cent seasoned real beef burger patties are stacked strategically to achieve “maximum deliciousness.”

“We are very excited and proud of our new Signature Stackburger platform,” said Morinville DQ franchisee Joyce Lawrie. “We have been able to create burgers that are on a soft bun, with hot juicy favourful beef, melted cheese and fresh ingredients. We have had very positive feedback from our Fans and our employees.”

The new Signature Stackburgers line includes the Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe featuring thick-cut Applewood Smoked Bacon and two types of what DQ says is perfectly melty cheese, and the Loaded Steakhouse with Tangy Steak Sauce, Creamy Peppercorn Sauce and thick-cut Applewood Smoked Bacon. There is also the Two Cheese Deluxe with two types of cheese, the Mushroom Cheeseburger with a savoury Mushroom Sauce, and the FlameThrower with DQ’s Fiery FlameThrower Sauce, Jalapeño Bacon and Melty Pepper Jack. Rounding out the menu is DQs original Cheeseburger.

The DQ Mobile App is available for Android and IOS systems and has weekly deals and store locators.

