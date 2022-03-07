French Heritage festival celebrated in Morinville

by Lucie Roy

A French Heritage Celebration with the raising of the Franco-Albertan flag in honour of Francophonie month was held Friday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The flag-raising ceremony started with the theme song of the flag raising and welcome from Master of Ceremony Josee, Cote, Regional Director of ACFA Centralta.

On video Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane Lloyd spoke of this being the 13th annual raising of the Franco-Albertan flag and the flag being created in 1982.

The Honourable Dale Nally, MLA for Morinville-St Albert was in attendance for the special event to celebrate Alberta Francophonie Month.

Nally spoke of the importance to recognize the social, cultural and economic contributions of French-speaking Albertans and how they played an important role in the province’s history and continue to do so.

Nally spoke of one in three Alberta students learning French and Alberta having the fastest-growing Francophonie population outside of Quebec.

Also speaking at the event was Morinville Deputy Mayor Stephen Dafoe and ACFA Centralta Region Board of Directors member Gilbert Cantin.

The afternoon entertainment for the school students in attendance was Circo-Voyageur with Aytahn Ross.

The evening performance was with the Band Depayses.

Cote said the month of March is a great opportunity to recognize and showcase the francophone people and communities.

Another activity this month is the Paint Night to be held on March 11 from 6:30 to 9:30 at the Military Family Resource Centre.

There is also Adult Learning Online French Conversation Workshop with classes scheduled from April 6 to June 8.

