Jets one for two over weekend playoff games

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets currently trail 2-1 in a best-of-seven semi-final series against the Beaumont Chiefs that have been close throughout.

The Jets fell 5-4 in the first game Mar. 2, then again Friday night 4-3, before reversing their fortune Sunday night with a 7-6 win in the second overtime.

Friday’s road game to face the Chiefs saw the Jets trailing 1-0 after one, and 4-0 after two. The Jets came back strong in the third with three goals, the last on a powerplay opportunity with 21 seconds left on the clock. But it was one shy to drive it to overtime.

Sunday was a different story. The Jets lead throughout most of the game with a 3-2 lead after one and a 5-4 lead after two. Beaumont came back hard in the third to tie the game seven minutes in and switch the lead to 6-5 in their favour on a powerplay opportunity with 4:45 left in the game.

First overtime did not settle the matter, but The Jets’ Cameron Aucoin pocked one at 17:55 to give the Jets their first victory of the series.

The Jets will hit the road again Tuesday night for game four and an opportunity to tie the series at two games apiece. The club returns home Saturday night for game five at the Morinville Leisure Centre at 7:15 p.m. Game six is back on the road the following evening.

