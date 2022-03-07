Morinville hosts A Garden Tea Party for annual women’s conference

Keynote speaker Sharon Morin was born into a large politically active Metis family of eight and spent most of her youth participating in Metis political and cultural activities.

She was taught and mentored in traditional knowledge, politics and culture by many Elders, Knowledge Keepers and Community Activists, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

Morin spent 17 years at the Musee Heritage Museum as the Program Manager and Aboriginal Lead, developing curriculum-based educational and community-based programs.

She now works with Les Femme Michif Otipemsiwak-Women of the Metis Nation as a program coordinator bringing with her the belief of strong family ties and giving back to our community.

She spoke of Her mother, the late Senator Thelma Chalifoux, planting a seed and how this simple action creates an overflowing garden, artist Leah Dorian, the Kakesimokamik, The Healing Garden in St Albert, introduced a short video and more.

Introduced as women of the future at the event were Jillian Andrews and Ivy Mills.

Jillian Andrews is a student from MCHS studying TV production. Andrews put together a video for International Women’s Day on the theme Seeds of Change.