Morinville Sports Shorts

Wolves Vs Alumni

The Morinville Community High School Sr. Girls were defeated 56-31 by a team of school alumni on Thursday. Although the Sr. Girls led the first quarter 10-9, the alumni reversed that to a 25-18 lead in their favour by the half.

That gap increased to 41-28 after three quarters, and 56-31 at the end of the day.

The annual game is a chance for former players to meet with the school’s current team for a fun game of basketball and some fellowship. – Joanne Deveau photos

Two former Sturgeon Players make All-Rookie Team

Two local female hockey players who skated in the Sturgeon Hockey Club program have made the Canada West University level All-Rookie team for the 2021/22 year.

Megan Long (D) and Natalie Kieser (F) are both from Sturgeon County. Kieser now plays for the University of Alberta and Long plays for the University of Regina.

Provincial successes for MCHS

MCHS had multiple successes this past week, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The Grade 9 boys took home gold in the 3J zones basketball tournament over the weekend, and the Junior Girls basketball team placed third at zones, beating Onoway 38-34 in overtime.

The MCHS girls curling team also returned to the school with the zone championship.

