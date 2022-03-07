Sturgeon U18AA Sting start playoffs this week

Sting Wrap Up Regular Season With A Loss

The Sturgeon U18 AA Sting ended the 2021-2022 regular season with a 4-3 loss to the visiting NEBC Yukon Trackers.

The game started with a 1-1 tie, Ethan de Champlain picking up the Sting’s contribution in the opening frame. The second period resulted in the Trackers pulling ahead to 3-2, De Champlain once again picking up the Sting’s singular goal during the 20 minutes. The final 20 saw the Trackers pull ahead to 4-2. That goal was answered with 1:04 left on the clock by Kaden Kinjerski, but it was one short of a tie.

The Sting end the season with a solid 20-6-6 record and second place in the Global Health Imports Division.

The season marked a couple of milestones for the Sturgeon Sting AA program. “U18AA [defenceman], Beckett Perrott, has played a total of 146 games for the Sting program over 6 seasons, the most ever by a player,” reads a post on the Sting AA program Facebook page. “Also, a big shout out to former U18AA player Ryan Dechamplain, who played 94 games during his time with the U18AA sting, which is the most of all time.”

The Sting will start NAHL playoffs this weekend, facing off against the PAC GS Construction Saints on the road. The series is a best-of-three matchup series.

Sports shorts are compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Sports Shorts are sponsored by Morinville Physical Therapy

