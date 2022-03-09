Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some of what our and other local photographers captured this past week.

French HertiageFestival

A French Heritage Celebration with the raising of the Franco-Albertan flag in honour of Francophonie month was held Friday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. The afternoon entertainment for the school students in attendance was Circo-Voyageur with Aytahn Ross (above) and the evening performance was with the Band Depayses (below). – Lucie Roy Photos

Garden Tea Party





The annual women’s conference was held Saturday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and included workshops, takeaways, luncheon, a Tea Bar and Ivy Mills singing a compilation of music selections. This year’s event theme was a Garden Tea Party. Above Ivy and Kim Mills create a craft. – Lucie Roy Photo



Alumni Game

The Morinville Community High School Sr. Girls were defeated 56-31 by a team of school alumni on Thursday. The annual game is a chance for former players to meet with the school’s current team for a fun game of basketball and some fellowship. – Joanne Deveau photo