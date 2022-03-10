Morinville Jets semi-finals series with Beaumont tied two games apiece

The Morinville Jets picked up another win on Tuesday night in the best-of-seven CJHL semi-final series. The Jets began the series with two close losses to the Beaumont Chiefs on Mar. 2 and 4 but picked up an overtime win on Mar. 6 to narrow the gap. Tuesday night’s 5-2 road win puts the series at two games apiece.

Tuesday’s game saw Blake Sydlowski and Dylan McFatridge opening and closing the period’s scoring to give the Jets a 2-1 lead, heading into the middle frame.

The next 20 minutes were scoreless for both sides despite 16 chances for the Jets and 13 for the Chiefs.

After Beaumont narrowed the gap at 13:24, the Jets answered back with an unassisted goal from Braydon Iwaschuk. That contribution was followed by goals from Kye Buchanan and Hayden Laporte to give the Jets the day in regular time.

The Jets play at home Saturday night at 7:30 and will be looking to take a third win in the series. Game five is the next day on the road at 6 p.m. If needed, a seventh and final game is scheduled for Tuesday night in Morinville at 8:30 p.m.

Thus far in playoffs, Morinville occupies five of the top 10 top scorer slots with Blake Sydlowski and Graeme Hampton in first and second place, Kye Buchanan in the fourth spot, Dylan McFatlidge in 9th and Braydon Iwaschuk in 10th place.