Provincial News Briefs

NDP says UCP tuition hikes forces “crushing” news costs on students

Demetrios Nicolaides, the UCP Minister of Advanced Education, has signed off on hikes of 16 to 104 per cent on various University of Alberta programs. The NDP says that move will result in more than $10,000 in additional annual fees for some programs.

“The UCP is forcing crushing new costs onto students while also making life more expensive in so many other ways,” said David Eggen, NDP Critic for Advanced Education. “It’s just unconscionable that they would create such huge barriers to young Albertans trying to build a career in our province.”

The approval is for Exceptional Tuition Increase proposals and include an undergrad BComm that the NDP say will see their tuition grow by 22 per cent.

Students studying to be pharmacists will see an increase of 44 per cent, and those seeking their MBA will see a 71.23 per cent hike. The new rates will apply to new students, not students currently enrolled in the program.

Canada-Alberta Broadband Partnership announced

On Wednesday, the Government of Canada committed to matching Alberta’s $390-million funding commitment for new high-speed internet infrastructure in rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Alberta, bringing total available funding to $780 million.

“Eliminating the digital divide is a $1-billion problem,” said Minister of Service Alberta Nate Glubish. “Alberta has now secured more than 75 per cent of required funding to equip every household and community with the internet speeds they need to succeed in the modern economy. Alberta’s financial commitment will also drive significant private sector investment, helping to meet our goal of reaching universal connectivity.”

Government offering more suicide prevention supports

The Government of Alberta announced $3 million in additional funding for community organizations supporting youth mental health and suicide prevention. Applications are now open for the new youth suicide prevention grant program, closing Apr. 8.

The intent is to make sure young Albertans have access to effective suicide prevention supports and services, providing access to evidence-based training for those who support young people and reducing stigma through awareness campaigns so that youth and families are more likely to seek help related to suicide.

More information on the program can be found here.

Province recognizing Albertans who make communities safe

Nominations are open for the 2022 Alberta Community Justice Awards, a program that recognizes people and organizations involved with crime prevention and community safety initiatives, including youth justice committees, restorative justice programs, victim services groups, police officers or people who have made exceptional contributions to community justice.

Albertans may submit award nominations in five categories: leadership, innovation, service enhancement, community mobilization, and partnerships and collaboration.

To nominate a deserving community leader or organization, submit a nomination by noon on March 31.