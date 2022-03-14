Letter: Rotary bottle drive coming up

Pictured above and right is Alan Otway, Club Services Director for the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon, accepting a cheque for $190.00 from Raj Dhaliwal at the Morinville Bottle Depot. The cheque is the donations from the Skip the Line Bottle Drive program that Rotary runs in partnership with the Bottle Depot. – submitted photo

To date, through ongoing donations over the past 2 years, and several bottle drives, The Rotary Club of Morinville has collected and donated over $16,000.00 for community projects and service and non-profit groups.

Some of these include, The LAVIII Military Memorial being dedicated this year at the LCC grounds, The Jessica Martel Foundation, Friends of the Morinville Library, Morinville Youth Basketball, The Four Winds Dance Academy, The Morinville Food Bank, and the Morinville Marvelous Moms Adopt a Family Golf Tournament Fundraiser.

The residents of Morinville continue to show their strong sense of commitment to supporting, as well as the businesses giving of their time, space, and resources to help with fundraising and events.

The Rotary Club of Morinville will be fundraising the first six months of 2022 to support the Festival Days in June with a Hot Sauce Challenge at Rotary Park on the Saturday. Local non-profits are invited to participate with their recipes that will be judged by the residents and visitors who step up and chow down.

The first major Bottle Drive of the year for Rotary will be Saturday, March 19th, at the Sobeys parking lot and the Morinville bottle depot. 10 am to 2 p.m.

Please drop by with your bottles or donations to support the efforts and help build a successful event for our community!

Alan Otway