Morinville Jets semi-final series pushed to seventh game

The 2022 playoffs will either move on to the finals or come to an end for the Morinville Jets Tuesday night.

Tied 2-2 heading into the weekend, the Jets fell 4-1 Saturday night at home in a game that saw the Junior B team trailing 1-0 after one and 3-1 after two before the 4-1 final tally. That brought the series to a 3-2 ratio tilted in Beaumont’s favour.

With everything on the line Sunday night, the Morinville Jets defeated the Beaumont Chiefs 6-3 on the road, bringing the best-of-7 semi-final series to 3-3.

The Jets started the road game leading 2-0 and built that to a healthy 4-2 lead by the end of the middle frame before adding another two goals in the final 20 minutes to end the contest 6-3.

The 7th and deciding game will be played in Morinville at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. A win will put the Jets into the league finals. That series will be a best-of-five series.