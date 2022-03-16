Morinville Jets season over, but what a season it was

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets playoff season – pushed to a seventh and deciding game in semi-finals – came to a close after losing to Beaumont 6-4 Tuesday night.

The Jets got off to a rough start, despite a full house of fans at the Morinville Leisure Centre. The opening frame saw the Jets training 13-6 in chances and 3-1 in goals.

But the Jets did not give up. Both sides had nine scoring opportunities in the period, Beaumont capitalizing twice to the Jets one goal.

Heading into the final period, the Jets trailed Beaumont 5-2 in goals and 22-15 in shots on goal. Two minutes into the period, the Jets racked up a pair of goals to narrow the gap to 5-4. Those two were answered by one from Beaumont to widen the gap to 6-4.

Despite putting pressure on throughout the remainder of the game, and evening up the scoring opportunities to one short of Beaumont’s 26 opportunities, the Jets were not able to get the two goals they needed to drive it to overtime.

Jets fans got their money’s worth Tuesday night and throughout the semi-finals series.

The Jets started the series with back-to-back close losses – 5-4 and 4-3 but took the next two games 7-6 and 5-2 to tie it up 2-2. The Chiefs capture the next game with a 4-1 win, but that was matched by the Jets taking game six 6-3 to push it to a seventh and deciding game.

Jets Blake Sydlowski and Graeme Hampton held the top two spots in goal leaders for the playoffs, Kye Buchanan held the fourth spot, and Braydon Iwaschuk held sixth.