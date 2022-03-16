RCMP lay several charges following criminal flight investigation in Sturgeon County

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On March 15th, shortly before 1 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a complaint from the public that a male had jumped out of a Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Highway 28A and Highway 37, Sturgeon County, leaving it abandoned.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP along with Strathcona County RCMP responded to the call, as the vehicle description matched that of a suspect vehicle Strathcona County RCMP were attempting to locate in relation to a criminal flight from police incident.

Once on scene, it was determined the abandoned grey 2006 Mercedes Benz was stolen, and it was the same vehicle involved in criminal flights over the past two days in Vermilion and Edmonton, and the same vehicle Strathcona County were attempting to locate.

The driver and lone occupant was located a short distance from the scene and subsequently arrested.

Steven Dale Brazeau (30) of Sylvan Lake, has been charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of a forged document

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of break-in tools

Illegal possession of Government documents

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Carrying a concealed weapon

Failing to comply with a release order (x2), plus

Five charges under the Traffic Safety Act

Following a Judicial Interim Release, Brazeau was remanded into custody on matters from Fort Saskatchewan, Vermilion and Edmonton. Brazeau will be appearing in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday, March 17th, 2022.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further updates are anticipated.