Letter: SJB Parish inviting all to weekend mass at Notre Dame School

St. Jean Baptiste Parish is welcoming all to attend our weekend masses 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. We are currently located at Notre Dame Elementary School Gym (9717 Morinville Drive).

We have recently finalized 382 participants from the parish and community. This has been an excellent source of feedback which will guide the direction of designing the new building. Your input is very valuable to us and we appreciate the time you have taken to complete this survey.

Please refer to our website SJBP.ca for mass times, survey results, project delivery schedule, insurance, fundraising, clean-up status, events, and donations.

For the month of March, we are concentrating on personal toiletry items, diapers, toilet paper etc. Cash is also appreciated for perishable item purchases. Thank you for your generosity.

St. Jean Baptiste Parish