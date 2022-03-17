Roseridge provides update on new facility entrance project

Mar 17, 2022 Local News, Morinville News 0

Some big changes are coming up at Roseridge. See the video below.

Roseridge Landfill Commission released a video on Facebook and Youtube earlier this week on the Commission’s upcoming entrance and facility project. Following on an engagement project with landfill users, the site was designed, approved and permitting received from Sturgeon County. The project will break ground soon and will see separate streams for commercial and residential haulers. Residental haulers will no longer have to drive up the hill to unload on the tipping face, but will put materials in designated areas at ground level.

