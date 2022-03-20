Morinville RCMP request public assistance with theft investigation

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Mar. 18, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Morinville RCMP received a complaint from a customer at the Mcdonald’s restaurant that she had left her wallet behind and returned shortly thereafter to find it gone. Surveillance footage captured the suspect taking the wallet and walking out with it.

Morinville RCMP was able to obtain security footage of the male suspect. He is described as follows:

Medium to darker complexion

Short black hair

Average height and build

Wearing a blue hoodie, and blue pants

If you are able to identify this male, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.