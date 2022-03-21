Our Morinville: The Week in Photos



Left image: The moon Mar. 15 at 91% illumination. Middle image: The moon is bright in the sky Mar. 16 at 96% illumination. Right image: The full moon early Friday morning. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The Budget 2022 Information Session was held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Roughly 60 people attended the event to learn of the Revised 2022 Budget and address any budget-related questions they might have with Council and Administration. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Morinville Jets playoff season, pushed to a seventh and deciding game in semi-finals, comes to a close after losing to Beaumont 6-4 tonight. Beaumont led 26-25 in shots. The Jets fought until the end and gave us a great season this year. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Pictured above and right is Alan Otway, Club Services Director for the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon, accepting a cheque for $190.00 from Raj Dhaliwal at the Morinville Bottle Depot. The cheque is the donations from the Skip the Line Bottle Drive program that Rotary runs in partnership with the Bottle Depot. – submitted photo