Mr. MTR Toy Ride returns to the road in June

The Mr. MTR Toy Ride will return to area roads in June after a two-year absence.

by Stephen Dafoe

It has been almost five years since Morinville business owner and motorcycle enthusiast Marty Robillard passed away at the age of 54, but the fundraising motorcycle ride he helped to hit the road will continue this year in his memory.

The Mr. MTR (Marty Robillard Memorial Toy Run) will take place June 4, departing from Morinville Legion Br 176 and making its way around the region.

Proceeds will go to Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund and all toys will go to the Midstream Support Society’s Santa Store to bring joy to children at Christmas time.

Technical Automotives owner Deborah Robillard said her late husband loved to ride a motorcycle and particularly loved this scenic two-and-half-hour ride.

“This event was one way in which Marty could give back to the community, to help those in need as the community had given to him when he opened Technical Automotives back in 1998,” Robillard told Morinville Online. “The community supported his efforts to operate a business in Morinville and a way to support his family.”

As popular as the event has been, the bikes have not hit the road the past two summers due to COVID. Robillard believes it will be good to put up the kickstands once again.

“We all know what COVID has done to us in the last 2 years, whether it be an emotional or financial strain, not being able to be with the people we love and do the things we have always enjoyed,” she said. “The opportunity to get some type of normalcy back is huge for all of us and hosting Mr. Mtr after two years will give those participating and volunteering a sense of freedom and involvement once again.”

Pre-registration for the ride is now open at a cost of $25 per participant and $15 per passenger. Those interested in riding can register at Technical Automotives Inc. (9802 – 90 Ave, Morinville) or by calling 780-939-3976 or 780-970-8139.

Those wishing to register the day of the ride will pay $30 per ride and $20 per passenger at the Legion. Registration will be from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. and kickstands will go up at 10 a.m. sharp.

A barbecue will follow the event, and there will be a 50/50 draw, poker run and door prizes.

“We encourage everyone to come out and support the event, whether it is to stop by and say hi, get some fresh air, be around others, have some laughs, see the motorcycles, purchase burgers, 50/50 or poker run tickets,” Robillard said.

