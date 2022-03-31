Letter: Thoughts on the Premier’s radio show

There is nothing wrong per se with Corus Radio and its affiliated stations (630Am Ched in Edmonton/Chqr 770Am in Calgary) with giving a 1-hour weekly broadcast timeslot with Premier Jason Thomas Kenney taking calls and answering questions. Corus and its Regional Director John Vos are deficient in respecting the process of democracy, however.

What they should have done is given former Premier (and current NDP Opposition Leader) Rachel Anne Notley an hour of her own each week immediately following the Premier so as to respect the process of “exactly = time” for debate and discussion. Or split the hour currently allotted in two halves.

Corus should’ve known Kenney getting a whole hour without having to defend himself against opposition counterpoints would “stir the pot.” As well as cause problems for some of their listeners who see it as unfair.

The Corus management should’ve acted like the late great Ron Collister of Ched/ CJCA *and with CBC Alberta TV’s “Crossfire”) and turned the timeslot into a weekly discussion betwixt the two leaders. The same way Oral Question Period is run from Monday to Thursday at the Alberta Legislature Building: 50% Questions by Her Majesty’s Loyal Official Opposition & 50% answers by Her Majesty’s Government. Yes, this Kenney radio show and Corus Radio News management decisions in regards to it sure have a lot of faults.

Sincerely,

Rory J. Koopmans